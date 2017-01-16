Samsung heir formally accused of bribery by prosecutors

Up Next Nintendo's Fils-Aime: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

Enlarge Image Photo by Pool, Getty Images

A South Korean prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant be issued for the head of Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee.

Lee is accused of bribing the suspended South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, in the form of multi-million dollar donations to organisations allegedly connected to President Park, reports The New York Times.

Donations were made to two foundations controlled by Park's friend and confidant, Choi Soon-sil. Special prosecutor Park Young-soo last week made the accusation that these donations were bribes, given in exchange to get the South Korean pension fund to back a merger between two of Samsung Group's holding companies.

Lee is the vice chairman of Samsung, but has been acting as the company's head since his father Lee Kun-Hee was hospitalised in 2014 following a heart attack.

On Monday, prosecutor Park said he had asked of a Seoul court for an arrest warrant to be issued for Lee. The court has not yet granted the request, according to the NY Times.

Having its leader named as a bribery suspect is the last thing Samsung needs right now. The company continues to dig itself out of the troubles from the massive recall of its defective Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Samsung was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

More to come...

