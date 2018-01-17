Samsung gifts 2018 Winter Olympics athletes a special Note 8

Samsung

Athletes the world over are preparing for the 2018 Winter Olympics, which kick off on Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. They've already got some good news: They're all getting a free, Olympic-edition Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung unveiled the phone on Tuesday, saying it's making around 4,000 to give to athletes and Olympic officials. The iconic Olympic rings adorn the phone's back, and it comes with special preloaded skins for its Touchwiz software.

"We're proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives," said Younghee Lee, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics.

The company previously made a special edition Galaxy S7 Edge for the 2016 Olympics, so this isn't its first rodeo. Sadly for the Olympic enthusiasts out there, this special Note 8 doesn't appear to be available for public purchase.

The Winter Olympics looks to be the last major event in which the Note 8 is flaunted as Samsung's flagship phone, because the S9 and S9 Plus are expected to be announced later on in the month. Check back to CNET for all the information on that one.