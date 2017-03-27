1:49 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Don't call it a comeback. Call it a minor miracle.

Samsung on Monday said that it would consider selling the recalled Galaxy Note 7 units as a refurbished or rental phone "where applicable."

Samsung recalled the phone -- twice -- in the fall after it was found to have the uncomfortably high tendency to overheat and catch fire, incurring an estimated cost of $3 billion. After the second recall, Samsung scrapped the phone, and that was supposed to be end of that.

The comment opens the door to the unlikeliest of comebacks. Samsung had seemingly put the issue to bed in January by disclosing the cause of the fire -- two different incidents with its two suppliers -- and appeared ready to move on. The company, after all, is set to unveil its Galaxy S8 phone on Wednesday. The possibility of its return is music to the ears of hardcore Note 7 fans, many of whom stubbornly clung to their phones until the end.

The announcement was made as part of a three-point plan that also includes salvaging components for re-use and extracting metals using environmentally friendly methods.

Samsung's statement addressed questions posed by environmentalists about how the company would dispose of the 4.3 million recalled units. Greenpeace, for instance, sent protestors to Samsung's press conference at the Mobile World Congress trade show last month to demand answers.

"While we welcome this news, Samsung must share as soon as possible more detailed timelines on when it will implement its promises, as well as how it intends to change its production system to make sure this never happens again," Jude Lee, global senior campaigner at Greenpeace East Asia, said in a statement on Monday.

If you're looking for a Note 7, the details on when and where they'll show up are still fuzzy. Samsung said it would talk with regulatory authorities and carriers, as well as look at the local demand.

A spokesman wasn't available to share additional details on the Note 7.

Samsung said it also plans to join the European Union's research and development and test efforts to develop new eco-friendly processing methods.