Samsung announces the Galaxy Xcover 4 for Xtreme adventurers

Samsung is officially launching the Galaxy Xcover 4, a rugged smartphone meant for rugged outdoor use. The phone will release in April for €259 (approximately $273, £222, AU$356), according to Samsung's newsroom (German).

While Samsung is making its fans wait for the hyped-up Galaxy S8, the Korean company has been announcing other non-flagship phones this year such as the 2017 Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A devices are mid-range smartphones, geared towards people who don't want to buy a premium phone. Samsung's Galaxy Xcover devices fill a different niche and are made for people who want a smartphone that can withstand drops, water, dust, and extreme temperatures. The Xcover 4 isn't a phone for everyone, but it does provide an option for those who want to buy a Samsung phone but don't need all the bells and whistles that come with Samsung's premium Galaxy S devices.

Enlarge Image Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 includes the following specs:

IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating.

Guaranteed by US Military Standard MIL-STD 810G to withstand drops, high or low temperatures, mechanical shocks, intense sunlight and salt water mist.

5-megapixel front camera and 13-megapixel rear camera.

Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

2,800mAh battery.

720x1,280 display resolution (294 ppi)

2 GB of RAM

16 GB internal storage with up to 256 GB via MicroSD

In addition to withstanding cold temperatures, the Xcover 4's touchscreen can be used with gloves. The phone also has mechanical buttons at the bottom of the display for navigation.

So far the only announced color option is black. No official word yet on the exact release date and availability.