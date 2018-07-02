Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: Is this our first look?

Enlarge Image Android Headlines

The Note 9 might not be the only Galaxy device coming soon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is rumored to be just around the corner, and now we may know what it'll look like.

A render of the Galaxy Tab S4 was shared by Android Headlines, showing the front, back and side of the upcoming tablet. Android Headlines says the image is an "official press render" and was provided by "a reliable source," but it may be best to take it with a grain of salt.

The render shows a dramatically redesigned front compared to last year's Galaxy Tab S3. The bezels look much thinner than the Tab S3, and the buttons below the screen and Samsung logo up top have disappeared. The report says the screen is 10.5 inches, which would be bigger than the 9.7-inch Tab S3 screen, but the same size as the Galaxy Tab S.

With the buttons gone, the Tab S4's fingerprint sensor is nowhere to be found. The report says that the sensor may have been moved to the side or embedded in the display. It also suggests that the Tab S4 may come with iris scanning, which may remove the need for a fingerprint sensor.

The report says the Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to get the following specs:

4GB of RAM



64GB of storage



Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor



7,300 mAh battery



Android 8.1 Oreo OS



8-megapixel front and 13-megapixel rear camera



Android Headlines says that Samsung may release the Galaxy Tab S4 at the trade show IFA 2018, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sep. 5.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.