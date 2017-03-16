Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 will cost the same as the Apple iPad Pro 9.7

1:25 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Samsung has finally dished the details on how much the Galaxy Tab S3 will cost and when you'll be able to buy it. The 9.7-inch tablet will be available on March 24 for $600 and pre-order on Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung's website start today. (International pricing not available at the time of posting. Pricing converts to £478 and AU$787)

A listing leaked on Best Buy's website earlier this week suggested that it would be cost the same as the Apple iPad Pro 9.7. To be sure, $600 is a lofty price for a tablet, but not a high-end one. The Apple iPad Pro 9.7 and Goole Pixel C, two of the best tablets, are similarly priced.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the first HDR-ready tablet, features a fashionable all-glass design and includes a comfy stylus. It's definitely gunning for the iPad's crown. Its specs also seem promisingly speedy, but we'll have to wait until we test it ourselves to see if it's a true contender.