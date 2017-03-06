1:25 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

With all due respect to the Google Pixel C, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the best Android tablets we've seen. The slim 9.7-incher stands out next to the Pixel C and Apple iPad Pro 9.7, with a luxe all-glass back that feels divine, albeit a bit smudge-prone. Additionally, it's the first HDR-ready tablet with an insanely vivid screen for watching video.

What's not to like? Well, Samsung hasn't revealed the price yet. That means we don't know exactly how it the Galaxy Tab S3 stacks up against its best competition, the iPad Pro 9.7 and the Google Pixel C. So far, the Galaxy Tab S3 looks like a media consumption monster that should be a worthy follow up to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, previously the best Android tablet for watching video.

HDR-ready

Unlike other tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is HDR-ready. Its super AMOLED screen will display brighter colors and deeper contrast when playing specially created HDR video (Amazon and Netflix are both getting into the game), but Samsung has yet to specify which exact HDR standard it will support.

It's not a huge deal (unless you're HDR-obsessed), but it is an edge over the iPad Pro 9.7 and Pixel C. All three tablets have comparably spectacular screens otherwise, but the Samsung is the only one that can handle HDR video.

Josh Miller

Smart speakers

Let's be honest: tablets aren't well-known for their audio quality. All three tablets have stereo speakers on both left and right edges, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 takes the audio experience a step further.

The Galaxy Tab S3's quad-speaker system (a speaker on each corner) can automatically detects the direction of the screen and adjusts the audio. It pushes the dialogue and vocals to the top two speakers for optimal clarity, no matter if you're holding it in portrait or landscape orientation.

We have yet to try this out to see how big of a difference it makes, but combined with its HDR-ready screen, the Galaxy Tab S3 is shaping up to be the cutting-edge portable movie theater to get.

Josh Miller

Keyboards compared

Like the iPad Pro and Pixel C (and many other tablets) the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has an optional keyboard accessory. Samsung's best Android tablets are geared towards media consumption, so it may not be something you necessarily need. If you get the new Windows-based Galaxy Book instead, the keyboard comes bundled in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3's keyboard accessory is similar in design to the iPad Pro 9.7's; it's floppy, foldable and portable. It's reminiscent of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4's, but not as seamlessly designed.

Josh Miller

However, in this category, the Pixel C has everyone beat. The Google tablet's sturdy magnetic keyboard attaches to the tablet like duct tape, making it one of the most solid Android keyboards around.

Below is a breakdown on a few ways the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 compares to the Apple iPad Pro 9.7 and the Google Pixel C. We'll update it with price info on the Tab S3 when available. Expect it to be updated when Samsung announces pricing.

Josh Miller