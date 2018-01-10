Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung will launch its 2018 flagship phone, the Galaxy S9, next month at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, according to the company's mobile boss.

DJ Koh, president of Samsung's mobile division, confirmed the phone will be unveiled at the trade show in February to ZDNet at CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Little is known right now about the successor to the popular Galaxy S8, including whether there will be a super-sized Galaxy S9 Plus version. The phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chip, which boasts improved image- and video-capture abilities, smarter artificial intelligence features, "lightning-fast connectivity," "vault-like security," and better performance and power efficiency.

Rumors circulating ahead of CES suggested the phone may make an appearance in Vegas, but Samsung usually unveils the flagship device after the show. Last year the company hosted a standalone Samsung Unpacked event in New York where it launched the Galaxy S8.

Koh also said that Samsung aims to launch its foldable phone next year. He confirmed that Bixby 2.0, the next generation of Samsung's digital assistant, will launch within the next year and said that all Samsung devices will support Bixby by 2020.

"Many companies have AI competence, but not many have hardware competence," Koh said. "We started a little later [than others] but we are confident in offering the best experience for consumers."

Samsung did not immediately respond to request for further comment.