On this podcast (with special guest Dan Ackerman), we talk about:

CNET's review of the Samsung Galaxy S9



Our thoughts on Samsung's new AR emojis



The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Now Playing: Watch this: Here is what we REALLY think of the Samsung Galaxy S9...

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Here is what we REALLY think of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (The 3:59, Ep. 366) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher