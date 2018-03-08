On this podcast (with special guest Dan Ackerman), we talk about:
- CNET's review of the Samsung Galaxy S9.
- Our thoughts on Samsung's new AR emojis.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Here is what we REALLY think of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (The 3:59, Ep. 366)
