Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: Everything Samsung just announced

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus phones have been unveiled in Barcelona. You can watch a replay of Samsung's press conference on YouTube, but we already have all of the new details on the new phones, including specs, pricing and initial hands-on impressions.

Samsung Galaxy S9: The baseline version of Samsung's new superphone has a 5.8-inch screen, runs the latest Android Oreo operating system and puts the focus squarely on its new variable aperture camera, which is designed to maximize low-light photos. The S9 also moves the rear fingerprint sensor to a more sensible position -- below the camera, rather than next to it. The S9 hits March 16 staring at $720, but it will cost more on some carriers. Preorders begin March 2.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: This year, bigger really is better. In addition to a larger 6.2-inch screen and a bigger battery, the S9 Plus adds a dual rear camera not found on the smaller S9. Of course, it will cost more: Pricing starts at $840.

Samsung DeX Pad: Following up on last year's DeX Dock, the DeX Pad is a dock that turns a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus into a desktop PC (once you connect a keyboard and monitor). The phone's screen doubles as a touchpad if you don't have a mouse handy. It's intended for corporate customers. Pricing hasn't yet been set.

