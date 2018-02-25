CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: Everything Samsung just announced

Samsung has revealed its newest phones. Here's every detail we've uncovered so far.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus phones have been unveiled in Barcelona. You can watch a replay of Samsung's press conference on YouTube, but we already have all of the new details on the new phones, including specs, pricing and initial hands-on impressions.

Samsung Galaxy S9: The baseline version of Samsung's new superphone has a 5.8-inch screen, runs the latest Android Oreo operating system and puts the focus squarely on its new variable aperture camera, which is designed to maximize low-light photos. The S9 also moves the rear fingerprint sensor to a more sensible position -- below the camera, rather than next to it. The S9 hits March 16 staring at $720, but it will cost more on some carriers. Preorders begin March 2.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: This year, bigger really is better. In addition to a larger 6.2-inch screen and a bigger battery, the S9 Plus adds a dual rear camera not found on the smaller S9. Of course, it will cost more: Pricing starts at $840. 

Samsung DeX Pad: Following up on last year's DeX Dock, the DeX Pad is a dock that turns a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus into a desktop PC (once you connect a keyboard and monitor). The phone's screen doubles as a touchpad if you don't have a mouse handy. It's intended for corporate customers. Pricing hasn't yet been set.

Specs comparisons and buying advice: 

Hands-on video and analysis:

