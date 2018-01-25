Samsung Galaxy S9 countdown starts now! (The 3:59, Ep. 345)

CNET

On Thursday's podcast, we talk about:

What to expect with the Samsung Galaxy S9 on Feb. 25



If Facebook's issues are enough to drive people off the social network.



