Samsung Galaxy S8 video trending on YouTube isn't flattering

Enlarge Image jacksfilms/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

It went off without a bang.

Which made everyone at Samsung happy.

The launch of the Galaxy S8 seems to have been a positive experience for all. I'd thought, therefore, that trending on YouTube would be a multitude of fine videos for the phone.

The fascinatingly twisted one with the demented ostrich, for example.

Instead, as I looked at the list of YouTube videos trending this week, I see an S8 first look video that's a parody.

The presenter refers to the phone as the "Galaxy Sate." This immediately makes me believe that those who buy it should be called Satans. Or, perhaps more politely, S8tans.

The first look presentation here lacks a little sophistication. "There's a fingerprint scanner on the back, so they can find the killer," says the presenter. Ah.

He then suggests you should try putting it in your mouth, as it passed his taste test. Please don't do this. I feel sure this presenter has very warped taste.

And then there are the four headphone jacks. These are, the presenter claims, "a middle finger to Apple."

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This oeuvre is the work of jacksfilms, which has been know to parody phone launches in the past. You may have enjoyed its iPhone SE mockery last year.

Personally, I didn't find myself tumbling to the floor at this S8tanic one. However, it's already garnered almost a million views, more than 55,000 upvotes and just over 2,000 down-thumbs.

And please don't worry, it does include the obligatory Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton joke.