Samsung Galaxy S8 launch date official: March 29 in New York

Samsung tries to overshadow the LG G6 -- and everything else.

Oh, it's on.

If you can't unveil your flagship phone at the world's largest mobile show, make headlines instead.

Samsung used a press event for its new Tab S3 tablet to announce the date of its Galaxy S8 launch: March 29 in New York.

The Galaxy S8 was notably absent from Mobile World Congress, where Samsung has revealed the vast majority of its annual Galaxy S phones. This time, the South Korean giant was forced to push back the Galaxy S8 launch while dealing with the disastrous Galaxy Note 7 recall. By announcing the official date of its Galaxy S8 reveal at the tail end of its tablet showcase, Samsung stole the spotlight from LG's G6 flagship. The metal, dual-camera phone is sure to rival the GS8.

The Galaxy S8 is rumored to share the LG G6's slender bezels and high screen-to-body ratio, wireless charging, dual-camera setup and waterproof design. Vowing to build safer phones, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S8 will undergo a lengthier and more thorough battery-testing process.

CNET will cover the Galaxy S8 launch live from New York. In the meantime, read all about the GS8's rumored hardware and software specs, and find out why we're cautiously optimistic about the LG G6.

Catch up on all the Mobile World Congress 2017 news here.

