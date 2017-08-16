Samsung Galaxy S8 is a massive global hit

Joshua Goldman/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the best selling Android phone in the world. According to technology research firm Strategy Analytics, the manufacturing giant shipped 10.2 million units globally. That accounts for handsets the company moved in the second quarter of 2017 alone.

The report of the staggering figure arrives close to the expected launch of Samsung's other juggernaught handset, the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. It will also be the first Note model to follow the Note 7 disaster last September. Of course the Galaxy S8 isn't the current best selling phone period.

That honor still goes to Apple. Also highlighted in the research are numbers for Apple iPhone 7 shipments which still represent the lion's share at 16.9 million in Q2 2017. The iPhone 7 is in second place at 15.1 million units (Q2 2017).