The Samsung Galaxy S8 will support dual-SIM (but yours might not)

Want a second phone number, perhaps while traveling abroad? Buried in the spec sheet for Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones is this exciting tidbit: they may take two SIM cards at once.

It's thanks to a feature called Hybrid Sim, which will make more sense when you see the picture below. Depending on which direction you point the card, it can fit a second SIM or a microSD card for expanded storage.

It could be a handy way to avoid a phone bill shocker if you're traveling abroad, but don't expect to see it in the west -- even though it's prominently featured in Samsung's English-language marketing materials, it's labeled "Availability may vary by country."

Though last year's Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge also had the feature in some markets, even the unlocked versions of the phone sold in the US and UK didn't have the hybrid SIM trays.

Earlier this month, TechRadar cited anonymous sources at cellular carriers and phone manufacturers to claim we wouldn't see a dual-SIM Galaxy S8 at all, which obviously wasn't quite accurate, but it's still worth reading to get insight into why western cellular carriers might not appreciate dual-SIM handsets.

