Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything Samsung just announced (updated)

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is finally here.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones -- and a variety of accessories -- at a press event at New York City's Lincoln Center earlier today.

The big news is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S8: The company's newest flagship phone boasts a wraparound edge-style 5.8-inch display with superslim top and bottom bezels (but the all-screen design means the fingerprint sensor moves to the rear). It'll be the first phone with Samsung's new Bixby AI assistant and (in some regions) and the first with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. Iris scanning and facial recognition are on board, too. It otherwise retains the familiar features from the Galaxy S7, including a 12-megapixel camera, water-resistant body, wireless charging and -- yes -- a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: If the screen on the standard Galaxy S8 isn't big enough, step up to the ginormous 6.2-inch Plus version. (The phone is otherwise basically identical to its smaller sibling.)

Samsung Gear VR with Controller: Already teased at last month's Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Samsung formally unveiled its updated Gear VR headset. In addition to adding compatibility to the new S8 phones, the new Gear VR includes a controller in the box. It'll be a free add-on for initial S8 preorders.

Samsung Gear 360 (2017): Samsung has updated its VR capture camera, correcting most of the problems we had with the original.

Samsung DeX Dock: Want to use your Galaxy S8 as a desktop computer? The DeX Dock, which lets you add a mouse, keyboard and monitor to the phone, lets you do exactly that.

Samsung Connect Home: Need a new router for your expanding smart home? In addition to Wi-Fi, Samsung's Connect Home is also compatible with the company's Smart Things platform.

This is a developing story. We'll add more links as our coverage continues.