Samsung Galaxy S8 could use Sony batteries

@onleaks

Samsung had a lifetime's worth of battery woes in 2016. Seeking to ensure it doesn't endure a repeat crisis in 2017 the company is looking to a variety of battery manufacturers to provide parts for the much-anticipated Galaxy S8.

The company is adding a familiar name to the current lineup of manufacturers providing batteries for this year's flagship phone -- namely Japanese tech giant Sony -- the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Sony will be the third company to provide the lithium-ion batteries that will power Samsung's Galaxy S8, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. The order placed with Sony is reportedly proportionally smaller than those placed with the other two suppliers, Samsung SDI Co. and Amperex.

Samsung was left red-faced last year after the disastrous launch of the Galaxy Note 7, which was proceeded by the phone being recalled twice and then discontinued due to battery issues that were causing the devices to overheat and catch on fire. It was a blow to Samsung both financially and in terms of its reputation. It's therefore not much of a surprise to see the company explore offerings from other providers.

Even though Sony is technically a rival of Samsung's in the mobile marketplace, the company provides high-quality components to several companies that make phones. Most famously, it provides some of the camera tech Apple used for the iPhone's much-lauded camera.

Neither Samsung nor Sony immediately responded to a request for comment.