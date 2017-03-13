Want to make sure your Galaxy S8 stands out? Samsung is rumored to be launching its upcoming flagship phone in a wide array of colors, including gold.

Although Samsung has been tight-lipped about the phone leading up to its grand reveal on March 29, there's been a healthy dose of alleged GS8 leaks. A lot of them showed the phone in your standard black or silver, but in recent images it's demonstrating a bit more style.

TechDroider tweeted a picture (seen above) that appears to be the front plate of the Galaxy S8. Alleged colors include glossy black, white, blue, gold and silver. Techdroider tweeted other images of the S8 and S8 Plus in gold and white, this time with the displays on.

Last week, mobile tipster Roland Quandt suggested that the Galaxy S8 would come in violet, a color not typically common with Samsung Galaxy flagships.

Currently, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are only available in black onyx and gold platinum on the Samsung US website, but Samsung has been known to get crazy wacky with colors before. Following the Note 7 recall last year, Samsung released a promotional coral blue S7 Edge.

For more on the Galaxy S8, check out our full rumor rundown here.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.