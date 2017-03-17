Everyone expects the Samsung Galaxy S8 to be a powerful phone, but it could be even more powerful in China. Word has it that the Galaxy S8 may come with 6GB of RAM in China compared with 4GB for the rest of the world, according to IHS research director Kevin Wang.

Generally speaking, phones use Random Access Memory (RAM) as temporary storage to juggle multiple tasks. More RAM means your phone can do more things at once, like run a number of apps without bogging down. 6GB of RAM is pretty high by current phone standards. Other Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy Note 7 only came with 4GB of RAM.

Samsung

The Chinese edition Galaxy S8 is reportedly getting more RAM to compete with other domestic phones, according to GizmoChina. In China, more phones have 6GB of RAM (like the Xiaomi Mi Mix) or have 6GB RAM versions (like the Chinese Galaxy Note 7 did), also according to GizmoChina.

The Galaxy S8 is rumored to be coming with two different chipsets. The North American version may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip, while the Chinese version could get Samsung's new Exynos 9 chip.

The two different chips could also affect performance between different Galaxy S8 versions. Alleged GeekBench tests of the Exynos chip put it ahead of the Snapdragon chip.

Of course, all specs are speculative until Samsung gives the official word, so take this with a grain of salt.

Samsung declined to comment on this story.