The Samsung Galaxy S5 is set to be the coolest phone of the year -- and we've heard rumblings that it's only weeks away. So we run down the hottest rumours to see what's in store, whether it's a metal case, eye scanner, or a whole new look for the interface.

We discuss where Nintendo goes next after a disastrous year for the Wii U, and find out why Vodafone and Sky want to gang up on BT.

As if that's not enough, we also find out how Amazon plans to start sending you stuff before you've even bought it.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy S5 rumours and more in Podcast 373