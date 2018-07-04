Samsung Galaxy Note 9's S Pen will multi-task thanks to Bluetooth

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9's stylus will be ready for action.

An FCC filing on Tuesday confirmed that the S Pen will add Bluetooth support, creating the potential of vastly expanding the accessory's functions and of distinguishing the Note 9 from rival Apple iPhones. Droid Life first reported the FCC filing and matched up the S Pen and Note 9 model numbers.

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy Note 9 -- set for unveiling August 9 -- will use the S Pen. Up to now, Note devices have used the stylus primarily for writing, drawing and navigating menus. With Bluetooth support, though, the S Pen could become a type of remote control.

Ice Universe, a leaker, tweeted over the weekend a prediction that the S Pen would add Bluetooth support and thus could be used for controlling music or self-timers. Picture taking is another possibility.

A Samsung representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.