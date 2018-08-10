CNET

Here's an extended edition of The 3:59's episode 440, which was originally recorded Thursday. CNET's Jessica Dolcourt and Shara Tibken join co-host Roger Cheng to discuss the highlights from Samsung's Unpacked event in New York, including:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts at $1,000. Is it worth it? (The 3:59, Extended Weekend Edition)

