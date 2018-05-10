CNET

Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Note 8 might look pretty similar to its predecessor. At least, according to a possible render of the Galaxy Note 9 shared by mobile tipster Ice Universe.

Samsung was lazy in 2018 and I concluded that Note9 will not change much. This is just a small adjustment to Note8. pic.twitter.com/uNoAW1thcT — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 8, 2018

Samsung's Galaxy Note handsets are the brand's most high-end and expensive phones. Because of this they tend to get Samsung's most premium features. But based off the picture it seems like not much has outwardly changed between the Galaxy Note 8 and the Note 9. It also appears that the Note 9 could come with a dedicated Bixby button, like previous Samsung phones.

Ice Universe claims that the two phones are virtually indistinguishable, adding that the new Note could be 2mm shorter than the Note 8 with no in-display fingerprint scanner.

As with most rumors, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but Ice Universe has a track record of making Samsung predictions and posting images of its phones before their release. Samsung did not immediately respond when CNET reached out for comment on the Note 9 rumors.