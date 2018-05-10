CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy Note 9 may have been revealed in this leaked picture

A possible render of the Note 9 was shared online.

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 8 in 2017.

Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Note 8 might look pretty similar to its predecessor. At least, according to a possible render of the Galaxy Note 9 shared by mobile tipster Ice Universe.

Samsung's Galaxy Note handsets are the brand's most high-end and expensive phones. Because of this they tend to get Samsung's most premium features. But based off the picture it seems like not much has outwardly changed between the Galaxy Note 8 and the Note 9. It also appears that the Note 9 could come with a dedicated Bixby button, like previous Samsung phones.

Ice Universe claims that the two phones are virtually indistinguishable, adding that the new Note could be 2mm shorter than the Note 8 with no in-display fingerprint scanner.

As with most rumors, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but Ice Universe has a track record of making Samsung predictions and posting images of its phones before their release. Samsung did not immediately respond when CNET reached out for comment on the Note 9 rumors.

