Galaxy Note 9 may fix the Note 8's most annoying flaw, leak shows

Curious about what the Samsung Note 9 will look like? These unofficial renders may give us a hint.

Fan-made renders of the upcoming Note 9 appeared in a video posted by 91mobiles. The renders were done in conjunction with Onleaks, known for renders of yet-to-be-released phones. Onleaks claims that the Note 9 renders are based on factory CAD info, but it's worth noting that these aren't official Samsung renders.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung, here's what the Note 9 needs

According to the renders, Samsung may redesign its placement of the fingerprint sensor, moving it below the phone's dual cameras. On the Galaxy Note 8 the sensor was awkwardly close to the cameras, creating the potential for fingerprint smudges on your camera lens (it was worse on the Galaxy S8). The sensor's placement also seems to dispel the myth that the Note 9 could get an in-display fingerprint reader, like the Vivo X21.

The Note 9 may be thicker than the Note 8, according to 91mobiles, but the dimensions are said to be similar aside from that. The Note 9 is said to keep the Infinity Display, S Pen, USB-C port, Bixby button and headphone jack (thank goodness).

