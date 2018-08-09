Sarah Tew/CNET

Roll out the welcome wagon; Samsung's big flagship phone of the year is here. The company unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York on Thursday, and it's a pricey one.

The Galaxy Note 9 officially goes on sale Aug. 24 but will be available for preorder from Aug. 9. If you want to buy the phone SIM-free direct from Samsung, you'll need to have a good wodge of cash stashed away, as the 128GB variant will set you back £899, with the 512GB model priced even higher at £1,099.

For your money you'll get a bunch of features that elevate the Note 9 above cheaper, inferior phones, including a Bluetooth S Pen (stylus), an AI camera and a 4,000mAh battery to see you through the day. Plus, it comes in a variety of colours, so you can choose the giant phone that best fits your aesthetic.

Samsung also took the opportunity Thursday to unveil the Galaxy Watch, a new smart timepiece that comes in two different versions offering different connectivity options. The Bluetooth Galaxy Watch should be available now, according to Samsung, though we couldn't find any option to buy it or any pricing information on the company's website. The 4G Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available in the UK later this year and EE will be the first UK network to support it. Pricing and availability will be announced in due course, Samsung said.

If you want to bag yourself a Galaxy Note 9 on contract, then you can shop from among the following retailers and offers.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse will offer the Note 9 on a number of networks and will give a £200 discount to those looking to trade in a Galaxy S7 Plus. It's also offering all customers preordering the Note 9 a free wireless charger bundle featuring a Dex cable and a Samsung fast wireless charger pad including power adapter.

O2 prices for the Note 9 start at £64 a month with a £49 upfront payment for 8GB of data, the network said. It's also offering double data on all 4GB, 15GB and 25GB tariffs.

EE

EE customers who trade in their old Samsung handset will get a Galaxy Note 9 with no up-front cost on a £68 per month 4GEE Max plan. This will include 60GB data and free 24-month access to the BT Sport app.

Vodafone is selling the Galaxy Note 9 for an up-front cost of £79 with two different packages. You can either pay £63 a month for Vodafone's Red Extra 20GB plan, which includes unlimited texts and unlimited minutes, or £69 per month for Vodafone's Red Entertainment 50GB plan, which includes unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and a choice of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

Sky Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts from £42 per month on Sky's Swap24 plan with a 2GB data allowance and unlimited calls and texts. It'll also add a bonus 10GB of Sky Piggybank data.

