This is (probably) the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8: bigger, better... longer?

VentureBeat's Evan Blass, who has a long history of accurate leaks, on Tuesday tweeted a picture of what he claims is the Galaxy Note 8, a full three weeks before Samsung is set to officially reveal the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

Like the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus before it, the phone looks to be almost all screen with minimal bezels. That, along with its rumoured 6.3-inch screen, makes for one tall, sleek-looking phone.

Samsung will launch the phone on August 23 in an event in New York. The phone is a big deal for Samsung, with the Note line literally going up in flames a year ago because of faulty batteries. The Note 7 suffered through two recalls before being killed off less than two months after the device went on sale.

But it's not so ominous for the South Korean giant. Samsung last week posted its latest earnings, announcing a net profit of 11.05 trillion won over the last quarter (about $9.95 billion). According to The Wall Street Journal, that's an 89 percent increase from Samsung's earnings a year ago.