People who bought the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 ended up with a raw deal, having to give up a phone they really liked for something less impressive (though obviously much safer).

Considering that situation, shouldn't Samsung offer incentives to past Note 7 owners for their purchase of the Note 8, which is expected to be revealed next week?

Also on today's podcast, we talk about Amazon Instant Pickup, the e-commerce company's latest program to get items to customers even faster, and CNET's interview with "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 owners deserve a break (The 3:59, Ep. 267)

