Fiery Note 7 didn't burn up Samsung's profits (The 3:59, Ep. 167)

With earnings season well underway, Samsung came out with a big bump in its operating profit. That's despite problems with its Galaxy Note 7 phone, which was recalled twice after several units exploded. The earnings boost is a reminder of Samsung's reach, with the company making money in TVs and chips.

Verizon also posted its quarterly results, with the telecommunications giant offering a non-committal statement on its planned purchase of Yahoo. That deal, announced in July, has been on shaky ground since Yahoo disclosed two massive data breaches.

Last, we hit on today's Oscar nominations, which included a few nods to the tech world.

