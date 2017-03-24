Samsung said to be disabling Galaxy Note 7's battery charging

Samsung

It looks like another nail in the coffin for the Galaxy Note 7 phone.

Samsung is releasing an update later this month that will stop Galaxy Note 7s from being able to charge, according to the Korea Herald. The reported move is the latest of Samsung's many attempts to get people to ditch their devices.

In December, carriers including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint decided to cut off cellular service for the Galaxy Note 7, essentially turning it into an electronic brick with the potential to burst into flames.

The South Korean company has asked its customers to return their Galaxy Note 7s, pushed updates that prevented the phones from charging fully, and offered incentives for people to send them back. So far, 96 percent of the 3 million Note 7 buyers around the world have returned the devices, according to Samsung.

That would mean there's still an estimated 120,000 Galaxy Note 7s remaining in the wild. Samsung did not respond to requests for comment.

The phone, which earned positive reviews when it released, quickly crashed and burned after it came to light that the device's faulty batteries were overheating and exploding. Samsung issued a recall in September, and then was forced to issue a second recall after the replacement Galaxy Note 7s had the same fiery flaw.

In January, the company revealed what caused the two battery defects and vowed to improve their product testing to ensure a fiasco like the Galaxy Note 7 wouldn't happen again.

The move comes just days before Samsung is set to reveal its next flagship phone with the Galaxy S8.