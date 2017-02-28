1:09 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Samsung's new Galaxy Book is a Windows 10 tablet that comes bundled with a stylus and keyboard case. Sound familiar? That's because it's a pretty common trend these days among two-in-one tablet PCs.

The Lenovo Miix 520 and Acer Aspire Switch Alpha 12 (both start at $600) are comparable two-in-one tablets that also include a keyboard cover in their base price. The Samsung Galaxy Book is the latest to jump on the bandwagon and, in at least one respect, it has a slight leg up on the competition; it includes a stylus (sold separately for the Lenovo and Acer). It also has a significantly slimmer design than the rest.

Additionally, according to Samsung, it should also outlast its competition in a binge-watching marathon thanks to a 10.5-hour battery life. It comes in 10- and 12-inch models, but the bigger one is the most impressive, thanks to its better processor and razor-sharp Super AMOLED screen.

But what about the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, the most popular tablet to fuse an elegantly versatile design with Windows 10 PC-like power and a thoughtful keyboard accessory? Its keyboard is infamously sold separately, so the total cost of ownership can jump past Lenovo and Acer. Note that the still-popular Surface Pro 4 is close to 18 months old, and we expect an updated Surface Pro 5 version sometime this year.

One thing the Samsung Galaxy Book doesn't have that the Lenovo and Acer do is full-size USB ports and a built-in adjustable stand (which is partly why it's so skinny). Samsung's new tablets, including both the Galaxy Book and the Android-based Galaxy Tab S3 are also currently lacking price and release date info.

While the Samsung Galaxy Book looks like an attractively sleek alternative to the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, we won't know how good a deal it is until we know how much it costs. Considering the least expensive Surface Pro 4 model with the keyboard easily balloons the total cost beyond $900, and the fact that Samsung typically prices their devices on the high side, I wouldn't be surprised if the two end up with comparable pricing.

Below is a chart on how the tablets compare spec-wise. We'll update with pricing information for the Samsung Galaxy Book as soon as it's announced.