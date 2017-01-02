Samsung unveils new Galaxy A phones

Samsung is kicking off 2017 with budget-phone buyers in mind.
The electronics giant on Monday introduced its updated Galaxy A series phones: the 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5 and 4.7-inch A3. The 2017 versions of these phones come with a handful of upgrades, like IP68 water and dust resistance and improved 16-megapixel front- and rear-facing cameras.
Samsung's Galaxy A range of phones is designed for a younger, trendier crowd who can't afford its high-end flagships. While many eyes are trained to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, those seeking a lower-cost phone may want to shift focus to the 2017 A series.
The Galaxy A will be available in Russia in early January and later expanded to global markets. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on availability and pricing.