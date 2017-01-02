Samsung unveils new Galaxy A phones

The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them

Up Next The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them

Enlarge Image Photo by Samsung

Samsung is kicking off 2017 with budget-phone buyers in mind.

The electronics giant on Monday introduced its updated Galaxy A series phones: the 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5 and 4.7-inch A3. The 2017 versions of these phones come with a handful of upgrades, like IP68 water and dust resistance and improved 16-megapixel front- and rear-facing cameras.

Samsung's Galaxy A range of phones is designed for a younger, trendier crowd who can't afford its high-end flagships. While many eyes are trained to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, those seeking a lower-cost phone may want to shift focus to the 2017 A series.

The Galaxy A will be available in Russia in early January and later expanded to global markets. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on availability and pricing.