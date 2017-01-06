Samsung expects fired up profits despite Note 7 explosions

Up Next LG's G6 phone will lose the modular gimmick

Enlarge Image Photo by Juan Garzón / CNET

Samsung's profits aren't burning out from its Galaxy Note 7 fallout.

The South Korean electronics giant released its pre-earnings report from October to December, expecting a $7.8 billion boost from its fourth quarter profits. This comes even after the Note 7's fiery recall was expected to cost the company $3 billion during that period.

Samsung was on track to hit its best year yet with the Note 7, a phone that's enchanted so many people that some owners didn't even mind that they were exploding. The battery botch didn't set back Samsung too far, however, as it's still expected to hit its third highest quarterly profit ever.

Even without its hit-turned-flop phone, Samsung was able to profit from its Galaxy S7, its lineup of chips and its display screens.

Samsung's fourth quarter earnings are expected to be its highest since 2013, and could have been its highest of all time if it weren't for the Note 7's demise, according to Bernstein's analysts.

"This sets Samsung up to potentially beat all time high annual profits for 2017 (and potentially by a wide margin if Galaxy S8 launch goes well)," Bernstein's analysts said.

Samsung will release its detailed fourth quarter report by late January.