Samsung expands 8K TV to 98 inches at CES, because why the hell not

8K resolution might be so much overkill, but if you ask the TV makers, they'll tell you all those extra pixels are worthwhile in really big TVs.

The 98-inch Samsung Q900 QLED unveiled here at CES is one the most massive 8K TVs announced so far, outgunning Samsung's own 85-inch member of the Q900 series -- first introduced in late 2018 -- as well as LG's new 88-inch 8K OLED TV. It's no 216-inch MicroLED TV, however.

Samsung says more sizes of the Q900 series will come to the US in 2019, complete with the "AI upconversion" it introduced on the 85-incher. Other markets, such as the UK and Europe, already have 8K QLED TVs at 65, 75 and 82 inches, so it's a fair bet that those sizes will be in the mix stateside.

When I got up close and personal with the 85-inch Q900 I found little benefit to its 8K resolution, fancy upconversion notwithstanding. It still delivered excellent picture quality, although at $15,000 I expected nothing less.

Samsung did not announce pricing or availability on the new members of the Q900 series.

