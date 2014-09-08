Adam Levine wants 'iPhone burning,' tweets from iPhone

The Tonight Show/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

When you're gorgeous and successful, it must make you dizzy when people toss gold at your feet and lascivious glances slightly higher.

Can we, then, excuse Adam Levine for being, perhaps, too giddy to pay close attention to the sources of gold?

Last week, you see, the stunning "Voice" coach and Maroon 5 singer appeared on stage with Samsung. He beamed that he would "curate the heck" out of its marvelous Milk Music streaming service.

To show the level of heck, he added that he would be present at " a ceremonial iPhone burning."

The question humming on one or two lips today is whether he will be tossing his own iPhone on the pyre. It seems, you see, that just a week after lighting the Samsung match, Levine had a burning desire today to tweet from his iPhone.

This might, indeed, have been his iPhone's last hurrah before it melts into the great beyond. However, the fact that the Verge caught him using Twitter for iPhone doesn't bode well for that phone's cremation.

The tweet disappeared. But its contents, re-sent from the Twitter Web client, read: "Me and my friends @nbcthevoice will be on @TheEllenShow today!"

He is neither the first, nor the last, to succumb to phone brand double-dealing. Ellen herself, despite creating the greatest selfie ever made for Samsung during the Oscars, was backstage tweeting from her iPhone.

Perhaps the most entertaining of all the twisted tweeters, though, was tennis star David Ferrer, who last year tweeted about his love for the Galaxy S4 -- yes, from his iPhone.

Some will insist that these famous people aren't necessarily doing the tweeting themselves. They have people who have fingers to do that for them.

Moreover, Levine's band is playing the iTunes Music Festival this week.

But shouldn't Samsung press the issue rather more robustly and explain, as politely as possible, that if it's paying these luminaries to support Samsung, they shouldn't cheat on the brand quite as overtly as, well, some stars cheat on their lovers?