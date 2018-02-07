Getty Images

To give or not to give, that is Samsung's question.

The electronics giant has donated some 4,000 Galaxy Note 8 phones to help athletes and officials at the Olympics shoot, share and post about their experiences during sporting event starting this week.

But it's unclear whether giving these $1,000 phones to athletes from North Korea would violate UN sanctions rules, reports CNET parent CBS News. Additionally, CBS says it's not sure whether the phones would work on networks inside North Korea after the games.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.