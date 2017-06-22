Samsung developing dedicated chip for the internet of things

Samsung

Samsung Electronics is going all in on the internet of things (IoT). The company announced this week that it is commencing production on the Exynos i T200, a processor optimised for IoT, ZDNet reports.

The chip is a member of its Exynos range of mobile ARM processors, and supports wireless communications and improved security, the company said, boasting a function that prevents illegal copying. It has multiple cores and can support multifunctionality.

Samsung seems to be upping its IoT lineup. Last month, it unveiled Tizen 4.0, a software platform dedicated to IoT, and started implementing it in its Artik IoT platform.

The internet of things is expected to grow exponentially within the next few years, expanding to up to 200 billion devices globally by 2020.