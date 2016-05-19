Samsung may join the streaming TV fray

Please tell me it's called Milk TV.

Joining Dish's Sling TV, Sony's PlayStation Vue and whatever Apple might be working on, Samsung is in talks with entertainment companies to develop its own Internet-based TV service, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The project is still in its early stages, "people familiar with the matter" told Bloomberg, with the electronics giant discussing pricing with TV networks for a bundle of stations that would be available for streaming. Samsung may be looking to offer a channel package globally, not just in the US.

"Many of our key partners, including Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and HBO, have embraced our platform capabilities and enabled their content discovery directly off our platform and out of their in-app experience," Samsung said in a statement via email to CNET.

"The market response to this functionality has been overwhelmingly positive and more partners have started similar implementations with us...Our approach is to continue to develop strategic collaborations with content partners rather than to compete with them."

Update, 12:00 p.m. PT: Adds comment from Samsung.