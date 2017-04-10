Samsung claims Galaxy S8, S8 Plus are off to a great start

David Carnoy/CNET

Samsung is boasting that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are in high demand.

The phones, which Samsung is betting on to wash away the stench of the Galaxy Note 7's overheating controversy, have already surpassed the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge's preorder numbers from February 2016. The company said the S8 and S8 Plus are showing "double digit growth" compared with last year's preorders, but declined to share specific numbers.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be Samsung's pilot device for its new voice assistant Bixby, as well as the leap from a flat screen to two curved edges. To up the ante, Samsung offered incentives for early buyers by including a free Gear VR (2017), controller and Oculus game pack for preorders.

Preorders got under way on March 30 and the phones will be available in stores on April 21. The Galaxy S8 will cost $750 (£689) and the S8+ will cost $850 (£779).

So far, the most popular preorder has been for the Galaxy S8 Plus in midnight black, according to Samsung.