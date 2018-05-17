Samsung's Bixby assistant now controls your ovens and robo-vacuums, too

Joshua Goldman/CNET

Samsung is expanding its Bixby smart assistant way beyond phones.

The Korean electronics giant is reportedly adding its AI voice assistant to the robot vacuum cleaners and ovens Samsung makes as well this year, according to ZDNet.

The feature, known as Bixby Voice, will allow you to issue voice commands to control your appliances. So, now you can tell Bixby to queue up the recently released Black Panther movie, and then start cleaning the apartment, too.

Bixby made its debut on Samsung's Galaxy S8 phone in 2017, but since then the company has been steadily rolling out the smart assistant to smart home appliances like fridges and TVs in an effort to go up against larger rivals like Google Assistant, Microsoft's Cortana, Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, which have found their collective way into all manner of devices from thermostats to TVs to cars to speakers. Samsung plans to put Bixby on all its smart appliances by 2020.

