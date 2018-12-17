Samsung and LG are reportedly bringing their 5G phones to MWC

Screenshot by Juan Garzon/CNET

Phone manufacturers and carriers alike have promised to make 5G mobile data a reality in 2019. But when will we actually get 5G-compatible phones? Perhaps as soon as February.

Both Samsung and LG are reportedly announcing their 5G phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to The Korea Herald. MWC is the industry's largest annual trade show, and it's currently scheduled for Feb. 25 to 28.

Samsung is expected to unveil three Galaxy S10 models and a separate 5G phone, according to the report. Although the report cites industry sources, it adds that this information hasn't been confirmed by Samsung.

What has been confirmed is that the company is working on a 5G phone with several carriers -- including Sprint, Verizon and AT&T.

Meanwhile, LG is also planning to show off its 5G phone at MWC, says the report.

"LG had been expected to introduce 5G phones around May in Korea and the United States, but the company's new mobile business leadership has changed the plan recently not to be a latecomer in the 5G market," an industry official told The Korea Herald.

The phone is said to be an upgraded version of the LG G7 ThinQ with Qualcomm's new 5G chip. The phone may be called the LG G8 ThinQ, says the report, but it also adds that the naming scheme may change.

The LG and Samsung phones could reportedly hit shelves in March.

Samsung and LG declined to comment.