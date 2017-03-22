Samsung has a strange idea of where babies come from

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

What should we teach our children?

Should we protected from the realities of the world for as long as possible? Or should we quickly explain that life is short, the world is rough and if you want to boogie, boy you got to be tough?

I only ask because of an ad for Samsung's AddWash washing machine.

This one was executed by the company's Ukrainian arm, and it's proved to be immensely popular since its release last month.

Almost 3.5 million people have stared at it on YouTube, and a mere 41 have downvoted it.

The story revolves around a little girl who's feeding her teddy bears strawberry jam. Naturally, this makes a mess.

So her handsome, devoted parents suggest she puts them in the washing machine. Watching your teddy bears go round and round can be sleep-inducing.

When the little girl wakes up, however, her two teddy bears have had a baby.

You and I know how that happened because we've watched the ad. How, though, will the parents explain it to their daughter? This, sadly, isn't covered.

I worry, though, that as she grows up, the washing machine will have a singular place in her life, one for which Samsung will be entirely responsible.

