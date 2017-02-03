TGIF! If you've had a long week, you're not alone. Aside from the impending weekend, one of the best things about Fridays is new music. Here are a few recommendable new records to stream while you're taking some well-deserved "me time." Self-care routine with face masks, candles, essential oils and a glass of wine all optional. Just do you, boo.

Sampha - "Process"

There's something about Sampha's soft, lush and vulnerable vocals that make him sound like he's always almost on the verge of crying. It's great, if you're into a good emotional cry every now and then. If the name's familiar, it's probably because he's featured on songs with artists like Drake and Solange. His debut record, "Process" is available for streaming everywhere and will be a accompanied by a short film in March, exclusively on Apple Music.

Syd - "Fin"

Think Aaliyah's tender falsetto combined with a beat you'd find on a Drake mixtape. That's basically what "Fin" sounds like. The debut solo album from Syd, vocalist of the future-funk band The Internet, is poppier than what the band usually sounds like, but Syd's style effortlessly flourishes as if she were already a bonafide pop star.

Reba McEntire - "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope"

If turning to your faith is what comforts you most, one the biggest names in country is here to help. After releasing dozens of records over her four-decade-long career, Reba McEntire is releasing her first gospel album. The country music legend covers a number of gospel classics, and features on the album include Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood.

Homeshake - Fresh Air

Pitchfork described this new Homeshake album as "AM-radio yacht rock and quiet storm R&B." Whatever that means, my expert recommendation is to listen to this while taking a long bath or cooking yourself a relaxing dinner.