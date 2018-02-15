Saban

The maker of Power Rangers toys since the "Mighty Morphin" days in the 1990s is making its last Green Ranger.

Saban Brands (who makes the "Power Rangers" TV series) and Bandai (who has made the toys) are announcing Thursday in a joint statement that the two companies will no longer be collaborating on toys based on the Power Rangers television series starting in 2019.

"After a successful 25-year partnership building the iconic action franchise, Power Rangers, Saban Brands and Bandai have mutually agreed not to renew their global Power Rangers master toy license agreement, effective April 2019," the statement reads.

The company will stay on through the 25th anniversary year of the Power Rangers, including the current "Super Ninja Steel" series.

Bandai has been making Megazords and Power Ranger action figures ever since the show first debuted in 1993, so if you ever begged for a Green Ranger action figure as a child, it was most likely made by that company.

Now Playing: Watch this: Top 5 things you didn't know about the Power Rangers

Bandai will continue making toys for "Super Sentai," the Japanese series that the American version of "Power Rangers" is based on, but this is an otherwise long-running business relationship that will be ending.

Saban deferred to their statement when asked by CNET who would be making future Power Rangers toys when the partnership with Bandai ends in 2019.

The announcement comes just as Toy Fair 2018 kicks off in New York, which is starting on Friday. Check back to CNET for more coverage from the show.

