Russian influencers thrived on Instagram after pressure on Facebook, Twitter

Once the Internet Research Agency was outed on Facebook and Twitter, Instagram became the new haven for Russia's disinformation campaign.

That's the takeaway from two comprehensive reports Monday on Russia's social media manipulation efforts. One is from researchers at New Knowledge, a cybersecurity firm, and the other is from researchers at Oxford University's Computational Propaganda Research Project and Graphika.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence provided the data for the reports, which it received from companies including Facebook, Google and Twitter. This is the first complete analysis of Russia's disinformation efforts during the 2016 US presidential election from a third party outside of the social networks.

"Our singular focus is to improve the health of the public conversation on our platform, and protecting the integrity of elections is an important aspect of that mission," a Twitter spokesperson said in an email.

Google declined to comment.

The report highlighted how Russian influencers used social media to suppress voter turnout, deepen political divisions with controversial topics like race, gun control and immigration, and targeted Americans through focused pages like "Being Patriotic," "Blacktivist" and "United Muslims of America."

"This newly released data demonstrates how aggressively Russia sought to divide Americans by race, religion and ideology, and how the IRA actively worked to erode trust in our democratic institutions," Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina and the committee's chairman, said in a statement. "Most troublingly, it shows that these activities have not stopped."

While the majority of the audience was on Facebook -- reaching 126 million people on the largest social network -- Russian influencers' focus has shifted to Instagram, which Facebook owns. There were 61,483 Facebook posts in the dataset, compared to 116,205 Instagram posts.

The shift began in 2017, likely in response to increased scrutiny on Russia's influence campaign on Facebook and Twitter, according to the report.

"Instagram engagement outperformed Facebook; this may be an indicator of the platform being more ideal for memetic warfare, (it offers features and a culture that are a hybrid of Facebook and Twitter)," the report wrote.



Instagram didn't respond to a request for comment.

These posts targeted African-Americans, Christians and feminists in the US. The IRA ran 133 Instagram accounts, which amassed 3,391,116 followers in total, and 183,246,348 likes over two years.

The IRA's Facebook efforts, which received more attention from lawmakers, had 62,000 pages with 3,334,202 followers and 37,627,085 likes.

Out of the top 20 Instagram posts from the IRA, 18 of them were from 2017, months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it was "a pretty crazy idea" that disinformation influenced the US election.

Russian influencers used Zuckerberg's comments in their propaganda, according to the report.

The majority of the posts on Instagram were memes, which were often recycled and posted across multiple accounts. The top two posts before the US election in 2016 were the exact same images, posted twice, amassing 87,750 likes and then 84,469 likes the second time.



Because of Instagram's viral nature, many of these Russian-influenced memes are still floating around the social network, as people share the divisive posts without knowing the original source.

"These memes continue to be spread within the communities they were targeting, particularly the content by the lesser-known or quietly-removed pages," the report said.

While Facebook has developed artificial intelligence to seek out disinformation in text-based posts, it's still catching up with propaganda tucked away in memes. In September, the social network said that it's using machine learning to help it detect issues in memes.

The researchers expect to see Russian efforts continue for the US presidential election in 2020, with a focus on secondary platforms like Instagram, as well as chat services. The shift keeps Russian propaganda more hidden and allows disinformation to spread well after the accounts have been banned.

"This should stand as a wakeup call to us all that none of us are immune from this threat, and it is time to get serious in addressing this challenge," Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia and the committee's vice chairman, said in a statement. "That is going to require some much-needed and long-overdue guardrails when it comes to social media."

