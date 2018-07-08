Host country Russia was knocked out of the World Cup on Saturday after a dramatic match that went to penalty kicks, and Croatia fans weren't the only ones who were exuberant.
For some Twitter users, Russia's loss was all about Russian president Vladimir Putin. Wrote one, "Putin is looking into Croatia's next elections and how he can help."
As far as the game itself, watchers marveled at Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subašić, who suffered an apparent hamstring injury yet kept playing.
More memes, more cheers, more tears will come next week, when France plays Belgium on Tuesday, and England takes on Croatia on Wednesday. The winners of those games advance to the final, set for Sunday, July 15.
Discuss: Russia loses to Croatia, and Twitter users Putin their best jokes
