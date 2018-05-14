Rumored Xbox accessibility controller leaks on Twitter

WalkingCat, a usually reliable source of early Microsoft information, posted an image of a mystery peripheral on Twitter earlier today. Xbox branding is clearly evident, but no other information was provided -- it's not even clear if it's a photo or a render.
Windows Central believes the device is "a new Xbox controller designed for accessibility" that Microsoft has been working on for a while, and speculates that it will be announced at the E3 gaming show, which takes place just a few weeks from now in Los Angeles.
As the site points out, it has a grooved section on type for functions, a USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.
"We are always exploring ways to deliver the best gaming experience for our fans, but have nothing more to share at this time," a Microsoft spokesperson said in response to the image.
Microsoft's E3 press conference is June 10 at 1 p.m. PT. CNET will have live coverage.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.