Rumored Xbox accessibility controller leaks on Twitter

WalkingCat, a usually reliable source of early Microsoft information, posted an image of a mystery peripheral on Twitter earlier today. Xbox branding is clearly evident, but no other information was provided -- it's not even clear if it's a photo or a render.

Windows Central believes the device is "a new Xbox controller designed for accessibility" that Microsoft has been working on for a while, and speculates that it will be announced at the E3 gaming show, which takes place just a few weeks from now in Los Angeles.

As the site points out, it has a grooved section on type for functions, a USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

"We are always exploring ways to deliver the best gaming experience for our fans, but have nothing more to share at this time," a Microsoft spokesperson said in response to the image.

Microsoft's E3 press conference is June 10 at 1 p.m. PT. CNET will have live coverage.