Rumored Sony Xperia XA3 has two rear cameras, near bezel-less display

The MWC 2019 trade show is scheduled to kick off at the end of this month, but phone leaks are already happening. The latest is the rumored Sony Xperia XA3. Because Sony didn't announce a successor to last year's XA2, which debuted in January 2018 at CES, the company is anticipated to debut the XA3 soon.

Images of the Xperia XA3 were apparently leaked to German tech site WinFuture on Wednesday and show a tall, nearly bezel-less phone with two rear cameras. Similar to other Xperia phones, the alleged XA3 has sharp corners and hard edges. It may come in four color variations (black, gray, blue and pink) and has dual speakers at the bottom.

Keep in mind that because these aren't official images from Sony (and Sony didn't immediately reply to a request for comment), this might not actually be the XA3. No official specs were released either, but last year's XA2 had a 23-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and the Snapdragon 630 processor.

In addition to the XA3, Sony is expected to release an update to the XA2 Ultra, the XA3 Ultra, and a new flagship, the XZ4, which would replace the XZ3. CNET will be on the ground covering MWC in depth, so check back for more information if Sony ever does release the XA3.