Rumored next-gen Ecobee thermostat has built-in Alexa smarts

The Amazon Echo and other standalone voice control devices are currently staples for controlling connected smart home gadgets. But that might change soon with the rumored Ecobee4 thermostat , according to a report today, April 17, by Dave Zatz.

Zatz's report claims Ecobee has a new thermostat in the works -- the Ecobee4 -- that will have Alexa voice control capabilities integrated into the thermostat's hardware. An Ecobee representative said, "We cannot comment on rumors or speculation"when I reached out for comment.

Ecobee has been closing in on the Nest Learning Thermostat ever since it introduced its Ecobee3 thermostat. Not only does the Ecobee3 work with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit , Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT, it also comes with a remote sensor. This device helps to track whether or not you're home, as well as offering a second data point for ambient temperature readings. Nest still doesn't offer that functionality.

Ecobee is also appealing to a broader audience as it introduces newer models like the Eobee3 Lite at a lower price than the original Ecobee3 (and the Nest).

The Ecobee4 wouldn't be the first smart thermostat to offer built-in voice capabilities. Honeywell's Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Voice Control preceded the Alexa-, Siri- and Google-Assistant-integrated smart home. Still, it worked in much the same way. Using the wake phrase, "Hello, Thermostat," gave you a series of voice control options such as, "Make it (1-10) degrees warmer/cooler" and "I'm feeling hot/cold."

We'll continue to track down details on the rumored Ecobee4, so check back soon.