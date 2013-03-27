Rumor Has It: Google jumps aboard the smartwatch train

Now Playing: Watch this: Google jumps aboard the smartwatch train

Another day, another smartwatch rumor. This time, it's Google that was feeling left out, what with all the "iWatch" rumors and Samsung throwing its hat into the ring. What do you think about Google's rumor smartwatch? What do you think would make it different from the plethora of other smartwatches that are out there? Leave a comment and let us know what you think!

Also on this week's show, the next-gen Xbox might not use its optical drive for games, according to leaked documents. At least it'll play Blu-ray (maybe)! Google Play might be getting a new UI, which is very exciting for some people, but definitely not exciting for most others. And a $99 Kindle Fire is probably not going to be happening any time soon. At all.

Thanks for watching!

Heard a tech rumor you think we should cover? Leave a comment below; e-mail us; send us a tweet (@karynelevy or @CNETRumorShow); or call and leave us a voice mail at 1-800-750-CNET.

Subscribe:



iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ)



RSS (HD) | RSS (SD) | RSS (HQ)