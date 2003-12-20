Ruling sounds sour note for record industry

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
A court decision in a high-profile file-swapping case means the Recording Industry Association of America will have to change its tactics.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.